Fatty Alcohol Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Holdings, Wilmar International Ltd

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Fatty alcohols are extensively used for improving the viscosity of creams and lotions in the cosmetics and personal care industry. The personal care and cosmetics industry is growing in the developing nations due to changing lifestyles, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the Fatty alcohol market is also growing. Additionally, fatty alcohol is widely used in household and industrial cleaners, laundry softeners, textile coatings, mineral processing, detergents, and agricultural chemicals. Hydrogenation of fatty acids can directly produce fatty alcohol. However, the general route of synthesis is through the hydrogenation of methyl esters of fatty acids. Most of the fatty alcohols adopted commercially are of natural origins, while the rest are synthetic.



Governments around the world are imposing stringent laws against the use of chemicals in detergents due to their adverse impact on water bodies and marine life, thus detergent manufacturers are using natural oils, which is in turn, is resulting in the rise in the demand for fatty alcohols.



Increasing awareness in the rural areas in Asia Pacific regarding the advantages of liquid detergents as compared to powders and bars is anticipated to create opportunities for the players operating in the fatty alcohol market.



Segment by Key players:

- Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

- Musim Mas Holdings

- Wilmar International Ltd

- VVF Ltd

- Sasol

- Godrej Industries Limited

- Procter & Gamble

- Kao Corporation

- Emery Oleochemicals

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

- Ecogreen Oleochemicals

- Oleon N.V.



Segment by Type:

- Short Chain

- Long Chain

- Pure & Midcut

- Higher Chain



Segment by Application:

- Personal Care

- Plasticizers

- Lubricants



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



