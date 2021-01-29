New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Global Fatty Alcohols Market Scenario 2020-2027:



The Global Fatty Alcohols Market report encompasses vital information about the Fatty Alcohols market that offers valuable insights about the dynamics of the Fatty Alcohols market to the readers and businesses. The report presents key statistical data about the Fatty Alcohols market for the forecast timeline of 2020-2027, covering historical analysis, demands and supply dynamics, current and emerging trends, and revenue estimations.



Fatty alcohols cater to the same application as petrochemicals and are biodegradable in nature. They are an economical alternative to petrochemicals. The rising supply of sustainable raw materials in the form of oilseed is expected to positively impact fatty alcohols production.



The report consists of total market insight based on the company, major countries, and applications and types in the competitive market. The report strives to provide an accurate estimation of the market trends for the Fatty Alcohols market from the year 2020 to the year 2027. The research report consists of a complete market analysis, including financial standing, revenue estimation, limitations, and dynamics that might affect the market.



The report is generated according to the latest economic landscape in tune with the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has affected the global economic scenario, and the report provides details about its impact on the overall industry. The report also mentions the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional fatty alcohol market and accounted for over 30% of the total market volume in 2020. Rising detergents and soaps demand due to the growing population and increased disposable income in the region is predicted to augment the fatty alcohols demand in this region. The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Europe followed Asia Pacific to emerge as the second major regional market. North America is expected to witness average growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for bio-based products owing to growing consumer awareness along with stringent government regulations is expected to fuel the fatty alcohols demand globally.



The report explores and studies the production, consumption, revenue share and estimation, market share and size, and growth rate in the following major geographical locations: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Fatty Alcohols market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment will dominate the market in the forecast years.



The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Fatty Alcohols market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

AkzoNobel, BASF, Cargill, Emery Oleochemicals, Solazyme, Wilmar International, Archer Daniels, Midland, Evonik Industries, China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals, and Kao Chemicals.



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

C15-C22 Fatty Alcohols

C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols

C6-C10 Fatty Alcohols



Raw Material Sources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Natural Sources

Petrochemical Sources



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Personal care

Soaps & detergents

Amines

Lubricants

Others



Market Drivers

Rising concerns regarding the effect of petrochemicals on the environment have boosted the use of bio-based, sustainable chemicals. To reduce reliance on petrochemicals and to decrease carbon footprint, industries have shifted their focus towards the development of biodegradable products and base chemicals through bio-based raw materials. The global rise in hygiene product demand along with rising consumer awareness is projected to affect the personal care industry during the forecast period. The shift in consumer preference towards bio-ingredient-based products demand due to growing awareness regarding potential toxicity caused by petrochemical products is expected to fuel personal care products demand. These factors are in turn responsible for influencing the market growth of fatty alcohols demand in the personal care sector.



To summarize, the report titled 'Global Fatty Alcohols Market' provides a detailed report of the market by extensive research about the companies involved, current market status, drivers and constraints, and current and future COVID-19 oriented scenario. The study explores the historical years to provide insights into market estimation and fruitful opportunities for key players and new ventures.



Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Fatty Alcohols market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Fatty Alcohols Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fatty Alcohols Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising demand of personal hygiene products in developing nations like China and India

4.2.2.2. The elevating penetration in surfactant-based industries

4.2.2.3. The increasing preference for Bio-Based products among consumers

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Instability in the price of raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Fatty Alcohols Market By Product Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Fatty Alcohols Market By Raw Material Sources Insights & Trends



Continued…..



