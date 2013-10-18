Fatty Liver Diet Guide Review Shows Natural Way to Heal Liver

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The Fatty Liver Diet Guide review on Daily Gossip reveals that the method includes no toxic drugs, medications or medical interventions. Users can forget all about expensive visits to the physician’s office, as well as constant and inefficient treatments. The program is the result of years of research, study, trial and error. It was created thanks to the work of Dorothy Spencer, a popular medical researcher, health consultant and author.



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Dorothy Spencer claims that this method will completely eliminate disturbing symptoms such as weakness, nausea, loss of appetite and tiredness. The author of this new program reveals that there are 4 main reasons why this disease is formed. They include genes, lack of activity, faulty nutrition, as well as passive health maintenance. To address such causes and eliminate the disease, Dorothy Spencer proposes a 4-step program.



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The method features certain lifestyle changes, as well as diet plan that can clean the body and boost overall health. In this program users will also find ways to eliminate all liver destroyers and to reverse fatty liver. According to Dorothy Spencer, there are certain miracle foods that can reverse fatty liver permanently. For greater effects, consistency is highly important.



Daily Gossip writes that the package includes a diet workbook, as well as a list of the most common mistakes patients usually make and which lead to the progression of the disease. The eBook developed by Dorothy Spencer includes a series of herbal medicines, modalities to avoid complications, as well as remedies that will help the user’s health.



According to numerous testimonials of people who used this program, the method is really efficient. Patients will commonly start to feel better in about 2 weeks since the moment when they first started to use the Fatty Liver Diet Guide. To prove the efficiency of this program, its author offers a 100 percent money-back customer satisfaction guarantee. Several bonuses are included in the package, for users to better and more efficiently implement this method, benefiting of all its great positive effects.