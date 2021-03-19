Fault Circuit Indicator Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Fault Circuit Indicator Market: Introduction



Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global fault circuit indicator market. In terms of revenue, the global fault circuit indicator market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global fault circuit indicator market.



Rise in the demand for modernized power grids and general preference for renewable energy are boosting the global fault circuit indicator market. Moreover, leading manufacturers are offering smart fault circuit indicators for use in intelligent power grid infrastructure in developing countries, as these countries offer ample growth opportunities to the fault circuit indicator market.



Fault Circuit Indicator Market: Dynamics



The power industry is significantly undergoing changes, with the increasing demand for reliable and efficient power supply, implementation of policies for sustainability, and emergence of new FLISR technologies. Use of fault circuit indicators offers numerous benefits to electric utilities. For instance, power companies spend thousands of dollars every year to protect grids from potentially destructive fault currents. These large currents can damage or degrade circuit breakers and other expensive components of the transmission and distribution system. Utilities can reduce or eliminate these replacement costs by installing fault circuit indicators. Moreover, government initiatives to modernize or expand the present-day transmission and distribution systems and inadequacy of fuses and circuit breakers used in transmission and distribution systems are factors likely to boost the global fault circuit indicator market during the forecast period.



Fault Circuit Indicator Market: Prominent Regions



Asia Pacific is the dominant region of the global fault circuit indicator market. Dominance of the region can be attributed to high investments in Asia Pacific for growth of industrialization and development of power infrastructure. Moreover, the market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for fault circuit indicators for renewable power generation and mass transportation. The global market for fault circuit indicators is dependent on growth of sectors such as industrial, power generation and transmission, IT & telecommunication, and residential & commercial construction.



Fault Circuit Indicator Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global fault circuit indicator market are Eaton Corporation, Thomas & Betts, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Schneider Electric, Littelfuse, Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, and C&S Electric Limited.



Global Fault Circuit Indicator Market: Segmentation



Fault Circuit Indicator Market, by Type



Current Reset

Test Point Reset

Electrostatic Reset

Others



Fault Circuit Indicator Market, by Application



Underground

Overhead



Fault Circuit Indicator Market, by End User



Utilities

Industry

Transport & Infrastructure

Others



Fault Circuit Indicator Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



