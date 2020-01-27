Fault Tolerant Servers Market Global Trends, Industry Size, Worldwide Analysis Report by Future Market Insights

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Over the years, keeping mission-critical applications running is one of the most essential roles of the IT department in any organisation. Although advanced products provide an effective high-availability solution, however a failover can disrupt application processing. Damage of servers can result into severe business and financial losses, hence enterprises from various industries are investing significantly in fault tolerant server solutions to achieve near-zero downtime.



Moreover, fault tolerant servers provide solutions to address planned and unplanned downtime for mission critical businesses. The fault tolerant servers provide continuous availability through hardware redundancy in components such as memory, processors, motherboards, hard disk drives, cooling fans and others. Furthermore, to meet the demand and expectation, vendors are introducing advanced fault tolerant servers at lower prices which are capable to deliver exceptional uptime through dual modular hardware redundancy and help maximize your business outcomes.



Fault-Tolerant Servers Market: Drivers and Restraints



Factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing and increase in industrial automation and virtualization are thereby driving the market for fault-tolerant servers. In addition to this, increase in adoption of fault-tolerant servers by small and medium enterprises across various verticals globally is expected to further accelerated demand for fault-tolerant servers during the forecast period. On the other hand, lack of technological awareness, as well as complexity and high cost in installation and upgradation of system may act as a restraint for the fault-tolerant servers market.



Fault-Tolerant Servers Market: Segmentation



Fault-tolerant servers market can be segmented on the basis of components, end user, verticals, and regions. On the basis of component the market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. The fault-tolerant servers market by end user can be segments as SMEs and large enterprises. Whereas the vertical segment in the fault-tolerant servers market may includeretail, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, media and entertainment, government, and others. Regionally, fault-tolerant servers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.



Fault-tolerant servers Market: Regional Outlook



Fault-tolerant servers market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe region. North America has a wide presence of key fault-tolerant server providers, as well as high adoption of fault-tolerant server by enterprises in the manufacturing, BFSI, and retail industries based in the region. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan as well as Japan region is expected to witness a significant growth in the fault-tolerant servers market. High growth of APEJ is attributed to the growing trend of business automation and adopting of cloud computing is leading to high investment on fault-tolerant servers solutions by organizations based in the region. Eastern Europe and Latin America is expected to see a significant growth rate in the fault-tolerant servers market.



Fault-tolerant servers Market: Competition Landscape



Among the key players involved in fault-tolerant servers market, companies such as NEC Corporation, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Unisys Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Stratus Technologies, Inc., among others are focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the fault-tolerant servers market. For instance, in 2015, NEC Corporation launched of two new fault tolerant servers which are capable of delivering continuous availability with enhanced virtualization support.