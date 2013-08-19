Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Faurecia SA : Automotive - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Faurecia SA : Automotive - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Faurecia SA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Faurecia SA" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Faurecia SA"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Faurecia SA (Faurecia) is a supplier of automotive equipment. The company designs, develops and assembles seats components such as frames, adjustment mechanisms, foams and upholstery. It also provides vehicle interior products such as instrument panels, central consoles and door panels, and acoustic products. Additionally, it manufactures automotive exteriors such as front-end carriers, bumpers and fan cooling systems. Its key customers include Ford Group, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Volkswagen, Renault Nissan, General Motors, Daimler, BMW, Toyota, Hyundai and Chrysler, among others. The company operates through 216 production sites, 30 research and development (RandD) centers, and 30 tertiary sites located in 34 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa. Faurecia is headquartered in Nanterre Cedex, France.



Companies Mentioned



Faurecia SA



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139773/faurecia-sa-automotive-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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