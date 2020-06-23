Favipiravir Market : Major Players Are Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Cipla Limited, Lasa Supergenerics Limited and Among Other

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Favipiravir Market will grow at XX% CAGR from 2020 to 2026", as per the latest market research report titled Global Favipiravir Market (By Packaging Type - 20 Tablets/Box, and 40 Tablets/Box. By Diseases - Influenza Viruses, Coronavirus (COVID-19), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Ebola, and Others. By End-User - Hospital, Clinics, Drug Store, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2026.



Favipiravir is an antiviral drug and a composition of pyrazine carboxamide derivative. It has the potential to reduce the activity of RNA dependent RNA polymerase enzyme in the virus. This results in preventing virus replication, hence the virus unable to replicate itself inside the host body. This drug is sold under the brand name of "Avigan" and developed by the japan based company Fujifilm Toyoma Chemicals Co. Ltd. for treating the influenza virus. The Favipiravir Market is primarily driven by its extensive utilization in the treatment of influenza infection, HIV, SARS, etc. Moreover, it is now approved by some of the countries as a drug for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 as Covid-19 shares the common symptoms with influenza virus and Favipiravir works in the same mechanism for COVID-19 as in influenza viruses. Successful clinical trials related to the therapeutic efficiency and safety of Favipiravir drug in the treatment of COVID-19 is projected to further accelerate the market growth during the forecast timeline.



Asian countries such as India and China have approved the Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19. The average price of INR 103 ($1.35) per tablet and can be taken twice a day for up to 14 days which would cost around INR 2900 ($38). However, Easy availability of alternate medicines for treating normal influenza is expected to restrict the market to some extent. Apart from this, rising cases of COVID-19 and successful clinical trials in many countries across the world shows the high market potential of the drug at primary stage to fight COVID-19 during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026



Geographically, The Favipiravir Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The primary key players in the Favipiravir Market include Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cipla Limited, Lasa Supergenerics Limited, Hisun Pharma, ChemRar Group., Beximco Pharmaceutcials Limited, Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Medivector, Inc, and Sihuan Pharmaceuticals.



Global Favipiravir Market Has Been Segmented Into:



By Packaging Type



20 Tablets/Box

40 Tablets/Box



By Disease Type



Influenza Viruses

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

Ebola

Others



By End-User Type



Hospital

Clinics

Drug Store

Others



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



