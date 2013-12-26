Favorable Demographics to Boost US Nutraceutical Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- US nutraceutical market is growing immensely as world's largest business territories for health and dietary supplements, bolstered by growing population. Further, rising prevalence of diseases such as cardio vascular and other acute diseases is also boosting the growth in the market. Meanwhile, country’s economy is also rebounding after the economic slowdown to reach its pre-crisis levels. Driven by the above favorable demographics, it is projected that the US nutraceutical market will grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



According to our research report, “US Nutraceuticals Market Forecast to 2017”, the US nutraceutical market is witnessing robust growth on the back of rising health concerns and improving economic conditions in the country. In addition, rising demand of functional food & beverages is also propelling nutraceuticals’ growth in the country. Besides, the nutraceutical market is strongly supported by increasing rate of mergers and acquisitions, rising heart health enhancing nutraceuticals and new prebiotic/probiotic product launches in the country.



Our report covers in depth analysis of nutraceutical market current and future outlook including dietary supplements market, functional foods market and functional beverages market along with their sub segments. Additionally, the report also includes the current and future analysis of nutraceutical ingredient market along with its sub segments such as vitamins and minerals, amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids and probiotics.



In addition to that, the report provides the detailed analysis of the consumer behavior and regulatory framework to provide a comprehensive knowledge. It also covers an in-depth study on the leading players operating in the industry along with their financials and key developments. Moreover, the report includes the detailed analysis of the market trends and drivers that will drive the industry in the future. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive look at the industry’s past, present, and future scenario.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM496.htm



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