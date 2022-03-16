Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2022 -- Browse 135 market data Tables and 73 Figures spread over 355 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on Global Seed Market by Type, Crop, Availability, Seed Treatment, Seed Trait, & by Geography



This insightful market research report by Inkwood Research focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. The report covers all the aspects of this comprehensive market by assessing major geographies and is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and future investors. The study presents a detailed market analysis, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



Global Seed Market Scenario



Seeds are characterized as embryonic plants covered within a protective coating. Moreover, they also function as the unit of reproduction for the parent plant.



The global seed market is predominantly credited to the increasing use of biofuels as well as animal feed, the rising need for food production activities, and favorable government support. Developing nations such as India and Africa require flexible policy regimes in order to deal with their farming sector. For instance, when India was providing MSP (Minimum Support Price) to its farmers for rice and wheat, the country's farm subsidies came under the direct scrutiny of the WTO, as a result of the criticism by the United States on account of subsidies' under-reporting delivered by India to its wheat farmers. Hence, the choice of the dollar-rupee exchange rates, as well as the quantity, were then considered to resolve the discrepancy in the figures of the subsidies. Hence, favorable government support plays an essential role in driving the market's growth.



The Global Seed Market report provides data tables and includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Request Free Sample Report for Global Seed Market by Availability, Seed Trait, Crop, Type, Seed Treatment, & by Geography: https://www.inkwoodresearch.com/reports/seed-market/#request-free-sample



Market Segmentation



Market by Type

- Genetically Modified (GM) Seed

- Conventional Seed



Market by Seed Treatment

- Treated

- Untreated



Market by Crop

- Field Crops

o Cotton

o Corn

? Sweet Corn

? Pop Corn

? Flour Corn

? Dent Corn

? Flint Corn

? Pod Corn

o Rice

o Wheat

o Millet

o Sunflower

o Sorghum

? Grain Sorghum

? Forage Sorghum

? Biomass Sorghum

? Sweet Sorghum

- Fruit & Vegetable Crops

o Tomato

o Okra

o Chili

o Melon

o Gourds

o Cabbage

o Cauliflower

o Cucumber

o Other Fruit & Vegetable Crops



Market by Seed Trait

- Herbicide Tolerant

- Insect Resistant

- Other Stacked Traits



Market by Availability

- Commercial Seeds

- Saved Seeds



Report Highlights



- The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2030, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2030



Companies Profiled

- DLF SEED & SCIENCE

- GROUPE LIMAGRAIN

- BASF

- UPL

- BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG

- CORTEVA AGRISCIENCE

- EN ZAADHANDEL BV

- SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

- SYNGENTA AG

- KWS SAAT SE & CO KGAA

- LAND O'LAKES INC

- RALLIS INDIA LIMITED

- RIJK ZWAAN ZAADTEELT

- TAKII SEED & CO LTD



Related Reports



GLOBAL BIOPESTICIDES MARKET - The global biopesticides market is anticipated to garner $14.94 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.11% during the forecasting years of 2020 to 2028.



GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL MICRONUTRIENTS MARKET - The global agricultural micronutrients market is set to rise with an anticipated CAGR of 7.84% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



GLOBAL GENETICALLY MODIFIED FOODS MARKET – The global genetically modified foods market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.10% CAGR from 2018 to 2026.