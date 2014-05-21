Favorable Policies to Boost Up the Mini Excavator Market

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- The Government of India’s focus on infrastructural development is the biggest driver for the construction equipment industry which includes the infrastructure spending in the 12th plan projected to be around US$ 1 Trillion. Another move by the government in favor of the mini excavator market is the removal of tariff protection on capital goods. Also, the custom duties on a range of goods that are used in the manufacturing process have been lowered in turn reflecting a positive future for the industry. Considering the above factors, the Indian Mini Excavator industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 24% during the forecast period 2013-2017.



As per our analysis, the Indian Mini Excavator Market presently although at a budding stage, is expected to gain thrust on the back of the liberal and supportive Government policies coupled with deliberate strategies to promote infrastructure spells great opportunities for the mini excavator manufacturers in the country. Further, another aspect supporting the industry optimistically is the increasing interest of the global players in the market.



The report “Indian Mini Excavator Market Outlook to 2017”, by RNCOS spread over 45 pages provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the current scenario and future growth prospects of the Mini Excavator Industry in the country. Our research includes study of Upcoming Infrastructural Projects and PPPs in the country. Besides that, the report exhibits the emerging trends and drivers in country which are boosting the Mini Excavator industry in the country. Additionally, our research also includes analysis of major technological developments of the mini excavator industry. Other than that, to provide a comprehensive view, the research also provides information about favorable government policies in the country.



Further, through the section of key players, we have tried to provide the insight of current market scenario and existing competition to our customers. Additionally, we have also covered the product portfolio and recent development of these players in the country. In all, the report presents a comprehensive look at the sector’s past, present, and future scenario which would guide our clients to frame suitable and profitable strategies for a better growth in market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM636.htm



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About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.