Favorable Review of E-Cigarettes for Smokers Who Are Willing to Quit Smoking

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The E-cigarettes came into existence in the year 2005 in USA. But really picked up by the people in 2008, and goes popular among the smokers who wanted to quit smoking. The main credit goes to green smoke, the oldest brand of e-cigarettes that encourage the people of USA to accept these E-cigarettes in public. The search engines are getting continuous request regarding electronic cigarettes reviews, for finding all information about these smokeless cigs. But the most frequently asked question is about the E-liquid used in them.



These E-liquid is Vape liquid mixed with nicotine that give e-cigarettes the capability to satisfy their users by providing flavor, strength and nicotine desired by them. 31% of the people tried e-cigarettes after quitting smoking for 6 months. In the USA the total population of smokers is 45 million and 2.5 million is the amount of e-cigarettes smokers. About 2.7% of the adults in the USA had tried the E-cigarettes. There is a tremendous increase in sales of e-cigarettes. In the year 2008, the sales of e-cigarettes were $20 million that raised to $1 billion in 2013. Enjoy is the popular brand of e-cigarettes in todays market holding 32% of the total market shares.



Many of the traditional smokers like menthol flavor cigarettes. The review on e-cigarettes have found that E-liquid is as good as those with menthol one’s. So in contrast to traditional smokers there are more options for e-smokers along with the benefits of saving money, feel healthier and maybe even willing to quit due to nicotine free e-liquid.



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Electroniccigarettebattery.net is one of many electronic review website that means to notify e-smokers concerning the best pieces obtainable, centered within the reviews that are conducted within an unbiased manner that does not favor any e-cigarette brand, manufacturer and supplier. As an outcome all critiques are performed by way of the group of exceedingly capable skilled teams.



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