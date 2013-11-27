Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Favori Dinlenme Yerleri A.S. (FVORI) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Favori Dinlenme Yerleri A.S. (FVORI) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Favori Dinlenme Yerleri A.S.'.



WMI's 'Favori Dinlenme Yerleri A.S. (FVORI) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Favori Dinlenme Yerleri A.S.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Favori Dinlenme Yerleri A.S.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

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Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Favori Dinlenme Yerleri A.S. (Favori Dinlenme) is a tourism investment and management service provider based in Turkey. The company owns and operates a five-star hotel and aqua resort in Antalya. Its project portfolio includes Naturland project, which is a tourism complex comprised of four resort hotels, 89 units for term-based leasing and three amusement parks. The company operates a subsidiary of Dokap Holding AS. It was incorporated in the year 1987. Favori Dinlenme is headquartered in Ankara City, Ankara, Turkey.



Companies Mentioned



Favori Dinlenme Yerleri A.S.



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