Fawheels Announces Online Estimation of Alloy Wheel Refurbishment

West Hampstead, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Those who are looking for alloy wheel repair in London and still figuring the best and exact estimation for alloy wheel repair, Fawheels has just introduced its online quote service to ease the query. With the quote service, customers just need to fill a quote request form at Fawheels’ website. After filling in few relevant information customers receive call from Fawheels’ specialists who contact the customer shortly with their quote, saving time and hassle.



Fawheels provides various tyre services from their workshop in London. Those include services like alloy wheel refurbishment, alloy wheel repair, manufacturer and bespoke services, tire fitting and balancing and many others.



Fawheels have two different refurbishing processes to offer; one is full factory refurbishment where the wheels are completely refurbished with powder coating. The other is cosmetic repair for the wheels with minor scrapes.



The process includes removing wheels from the vehicle followed by removing of old tires, balance weights and valves, stripping old paint, blasting the wheel, wheel inspection, wheel straightening, preparing kerbed surface for paint, painting the wheel, tire fitting and balancing and lastly, fitting wheels to the car.



Other than wheel repairing services, Fawheels also provides wheel exchange service which depends a lot on the quality of tires. Fawheels recommends alloy wheel refurbishment to add value to the vehicle, and remove value from the final bills.



Over the years this became a passion to achieve the best possible finish. Now we have the latest machinery, the latest paint systems and advanced techniques that match the manufacturer’s original finish.



About Fawheels:

Fawheels is one of the best wheel repair centers in London for full factory refurbishment and possibly the only one that offers a full repair service including straightening, welding, re-finishing and customizing. It all started in 2001 as a hobby for customizing and working with alloy wheels and now it has a vibrant business. We are constantly researching new techniques and developing new solutions to give our customers the best quality service possible.For more information please visit: http://fawheels.co.uk