Fawheels Inc. Provides Wheel Refurbishment Service to Improve Look and Value of Cars

Fawheels understands the obsession of all those people who are after the latest designs of wheels and for this reason it provides its customers with the up-to-the-minute designs of the wheels that augment the model of a vehicle, no matter how old it is. The services that Fawheels deal with are Alloy Rim Polishing, Alloy Wheel refurbishment, Wheel Exchange Service, Tyre Fitting, Balancing and Supply, Split Rims Restoration and many more.



Fawheels Inc. is one company that is renowned and has been tagged as the best company in the United Kingdom for its effective wheel refurbishment services. The services it offers to its clients who opt for alloy wheel refurbishment are Full Factory Refurbishment, Powder Coating, Smart Localize Repair and Wet Spraying, etc. amongst others.



A representative of the company stated in an interview, “Fawheels is one of the best wheel repair centers in London for full factory refurbishment and possibly the only one that offers a full repair service including straightening, welding, re-finishing and customizing.”



The company acknowledges the fact that alloy wheels look attractive and enhance the look of the vehicles. However, they offer their services for they know how it feels when these wheels get damaged after taking the cars through rough roads, pot holes, speed bumps.



The prices charged by the company for its outstanding services are quite reasonable and suit almost every pocket size. Along with the basic service of alloy wheel repair, the company also maintains transparency with its clients. It exhibits all the processes that it makes use of, in its website. Fawheels also gives a guarantee of 12 months on its painted finish. However, one has to go by a few terms and conditions to claim for the warranty.



About Fawheels

Fawheels was started in 2001 as a hobby for customizing and working with alloy wheels. Over the years this became a passion to achieve the best possible finish. Now the company has the latest machinery, the latest paint systems and advanced techniques that match the manufacturer’s original finish. The company constantly comes up with the new techniques and develops new solutions to give customers the best quality service possible.