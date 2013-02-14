FaxAge Announces Recent Expansion of Services

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- FaxAge, the popular Internet fax service provider, has recently expanded their coverage area. They now offer both local Internet fax numbers and toll-free fax numbers that cover all 50 U.S. states and all of Canada. This comes as good news to individuals and businesses alike that are seeking reliable and cost-effective online fax solutions.



Their expanded Internet fax services now allows customers to send and receive faxes online through website, email to fax, or API methods throughout most of North America. These toll-free fax numbers offer savings that many individuals and businesses will find indispensible, especially in today’s challenging economy. Businesses now have an expanded area to cheaply utilize electronic fax functions to more clients and partners than ever before.



FaxAge offers some of the most cost-effective Internet fax services anywhere online. They deliver secure, low-cost, month-to-month plans. They also offer multiple plan types designed to best serve customer’s particular needs. Their plans begin as low as $3.49 per month for individuals, $19.95 for businesses, and comprehensive plans for high-volume and highly scalable business use. FaxAge’s latest expansion is part of their ongoing dedication to provide the highest quality Internet fax services for the lowest online prices.



About FaxAge

FaxAge is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado. FaxAge is a leader in the Internet Fax service space. Their service makes them ideal for small- to medium-sized businesses or home offices by granting customers the ability to send and receive electronic faxes from any location, thereby eliminating the need for physical fax machines and phone lines. They offer internet fax services designed for multiple users with multiple fax numbers on a single account. Their email fax, web fax, and API fax interfaces are available to any sized account and also feature industry-leading secure faxing options including SSL/TLS transport, PGP security, and password-based security for faxes. For more information, visit www.faxage.com or follow them on Facebook or LinkedIn.