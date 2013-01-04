FAXAGE Launches HIPAA Compliance Information for Online Fax

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- FAXAGE, the value-leader in Online Fax services, has recently added HIPAA compliance information to their website.



FAXAGE has always been a leader in secure fax services, whether for regulatory compliance such as SOX, HIPAA, GLB and PCI, or simply for the more security-conscious individual. Features such as PGP encryption, Email TLS/SSL support, password-protected incoming fax PDF’s and SSL secured website and API access are standard features included with every FAXAGE account.



With increased scrutiny related to confidential information in the healthcare arena, many consumers are looking for HIPAA compliant fax services that can provide the necessary assurance that security requirements are met.



FAXAGE offers information related to Administrative, Technical and Physical safeguards designed to address the necessary requirements of the HIPAA Security Rule as published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Business Associate Agreements (BAA) are available upon request in order to ensure compliance.



“This latest move validates our commitment to providing customers with superior security and assurance for sensitive information.”, says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems - the parent company of the FAXAGE Internet Fax service.



About FAXAGE

FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.



FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment.



They can be reached at 800.853.3293 x 200, or at http://www.faxage.com/