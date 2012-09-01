Fax Pricing Recommendation Tool Unveiled by FAXAGE

Englewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- FAXAGE, the value-leader in online fax services, unveiled a new Internet tool to allow customers to find the lowest cost fax service plans to fit their businesses. The pricing tool is available on FAXAGE’s internet fax pricing web page, and allows clients to enter three simple metrics - local or toll-free number, and numbers of inbound and outbound minutes - to instantly access the best plan for their business needs.



FAXAGE service plans are tailored for individual, business, high volume, carrier and enterprise needs. Individual service choices include the Lite Plan at $3.49 per month, allowing clients the choice of local or toll-free fax numbers and the option to pay only for what is actually used at 5 cents a minute, scaling up to the Professional Plan at $7.95 per month, which allows clients the choice of local or toll-fee fax numbers, plus 600 minutes (300 inbound and 300 outbound) of faxing included. FAXAGE offers one of the widest arrays of plan options on the market from the Individual plans outlined here to plans that scale to tens of thousands of DIDs and hundreds of thousands of minutes a month.



The new pricing utility comes in addition to the services and coverage FAXAGE already offers, including an expansion into 17 additional states, bringing the company’s local Internet Fax coverage to all 48 Continental U.S. states and Washington, D.C. FAXAGE offers email to fax, fax to email, online fax and API faxing services. Faxes sent to a subscriber’s local or toll-free Internet Fax number can be translated into PDF files and emailed to the subscriber. Electronic documents - such as Word, Excel, PDF, TIFF, JPEG, and other common file formats – can be sent via fax using Email, the FAXAGE website or API.



“FAXAGE’s new pricing plan tool can zero in on the most advantageous plan for clients in need of low cost Internet fax services.” Says Christian Watts of EC Data Systems – the parent company of the FAXAGE Internet Fax service. “We’re pleased to offer this capability to help prospective clients easily choose the most cost-effective plan.”



The pricing plan tool can be accessed by prospective clients on FAXAGE’s Internet fax pricing page –http://www.faxage.com/pricing.php



FAXAGE is owned and operated by EC Data Systems, Inc., a Software as a Service (SaaS) company located in Denver, Colorado.



FAXAGE provides unique value to small and medium businesses through its fully multi-user design, competitive pricing, and multiple integration methods including web site, email and API. The service strives to be the recognized value leader by offering the best balance of price, quality, performance and features in its market segment.



