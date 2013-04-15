FaxlesssPaydayLoansGuide.com Now Reveals Information on Same Day Online Payday Loans

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Online guide on faxless payday loans, FaxlessPaydayLoansGuide.com now features information on same day online payday loan facilities.



Online payday loans on same day are an effective facility to serve emergency cash requirements. The website features its latest blog on this topic as they have witnessed numerous queries for such services in the recent past.



“We have come across several queries regarding the same day payday loan online services. The main reason of curiosity about such services is that such a plan can act as immediate cash savior during the time of need. Our expert bloggers have thorough knowledge about these payday loans and thus they have provided detailed input to help people learn correct information on the same,” says a spokesperson of Faxless Payday Loans Guide.



The site also specifies about the general rules that a loan applicant must follow to apply for same day payday loans. It is mandatory for the applicants to be 18 years or above along with valid bank details. In addition, the applicant is also required to reveal his or her contact details such as phone number and email address. The site also informs about the minimum income that an applicant must posses every month to be eligible for applying for such loans. Generally, the minimum month income requirement by most of the payday loan companies is $1,000, while some also accept $800 per month.



The latest post on the blog site of faxless payday loans informs on the importance of proving social security benefits or a steady job. “Your loan application gets excellent boost if you are able to prove your social security benefits or your involvement with a steady job. Job hoppers or those who do not have steady income have more chances for loan application rejection in case of same day payday loans. However, poor credit score is not a problem for the availability of such loans,” says a regular blogger at Faxless Payday Loans Guide.



Apart from mentioning about the eligibility and importance of same day payday loans, the latest blog also guides about the loan application process. They mention application of such loan is simple as the applicant just need to fill up the form online and submit. The turnaround of such application is very fast so that the applicant can know about the approval or rejection without wasting much time.



“I have heard about same day payday loans, but was not sure about its existence. Thanks to the website of Faxless Payday Loans Guide, now I know complete details about these loans and will apply for one soon,” says Ricky Joseph, Florida.



