FB Inception Fuels Dating Potential with Facebook's New Search Feature

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Learning the ropes on Facebook dating has never been more important and exciting as the world’s largest social network is set to widely introduce a new feature that enables users to find people with the same interests to connect with. Coming soon on Facebook, Graph Search opens up more opportunities to meet new people making FB inception a valuable tool for any man looking to find a partner.



FB inception puts men in the best position to attract, engage and keep the women they want through Facebook. As the most technologically advanced Facebook dating guide, the system ensures men do not squander nor bungle the chance to catch the attention of women online.



Today, Facebook has become a default resource when researching bits of information about someone, ranging fromactivities to friends in common as well as current location. It is also the most potent online network compared to any social media and dating site that can be tapped to find and meet the desired woman. Facebook makes women from varying race and background accessible to men and with the onset of Graph Search discovering and meeting the woman a man wants just got easier.



Graph Search allows Facebook users to sort through people, photos, and places and cull common interests, relationship status, and similar activities, extending the search to friends of friends. Whether a man hopes to meet a woman who lives nearby, favours a particular music, has a taste for a certain cuisine, or is into the same sport, Graph Search can close in and help him take the initial step to knowing her. It unlocks opportunities to connect with her and paves the way to getting that date.



“Men will be eager to use this as it is seen as a feature more attuned to dating online. It makes it easier to find a girl you like or just briefly met as anyone can search just about anything on Graph Search.



Maximizing this can bring limitless possibilities but a guy may only have one chance to get a woman’s attention. It is important to do things the right way from the beginning without pushing the wrong buttons that would get you rejected” related Tristan Hart, the creator of FB inception described as a maverick psychologist in modern dating.



Also called “The Unfair Dating Advantage”, FB inception combines the latest technology and the concept of subliminal suggestion to attract women and sustain relationships by fusing casual dating with Facebook. Its innovative approach effectively guides men on how to take charge of their social life, get women to notice them, and stay in their minds.



FB inception unravels instructive tips, valuable techniques, and proven ideas to jump-start a man’s social life on Facebook and in his regular hangout, and become more appealing to the desired woman and developing attraction towards him successfully. It features a 150-page e-Book and a 10-day Video Action Guide with easy step-by-step instructions that keeps one moving forward and progressing quickly.



Each step corresponds to one day and encourages users to apply the knowledge gained and mastered before advancing to the next step. After 10 days, the man will achieve the desired result. Furthermore, it goes beyond leading the first step to dating and takes a man all the way through the successive steps to learn the ways of keeping her interested and maintaining a thriving relationship.



Further on a man can do all these using his attitude and personality once he learns to use FB inception to his advantage, and as Graph Search is rolled out worldwide FB inception becomes a more potent source of knowledge on Facebook dating.



Website URL: http://www.fbinception.com/