FBI Virus Can Now Be Removed Completely Through YooSecurity's Upgraded Services

According to research conducted by Microsoft, over 16 million households have experienced serious computer virus problems in the past two years. Even though most computer users have some form of anti-virus software installed on their machines, it is still possible for devices to become infected.



Since its launch almost a year ago, security company YooSecurity has dedicated its time and resources to helping individuals protect their electronic devices from viruses and malware. The company’s staff, which specializes in FBI scam virus removal, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to individuals in need of technological services and repairs.



The FBI Moneypak Virus is only one of the many malicious types of ransomware plaguing the Internet today. The virus manipulates users into believing that they have committed an illegal act, such as downloading something online, by locking their computer and informing them that a criminal complaint will be filed against them by the FBI. The computer is then locked, and the virus claims that the only way to unfreeze the system between 24 and 72 hours is by paying a fine of $100 or more.



Recently, YooSecurity announced an upgrade in their method used to get rid of the FBI Moneypak Virus completely. By consulting the YooSecurity Malware Protection Guide, individuals can find the proper instructions to remove the FBI Moneypak Virus as well as other viruses such as the Vista Home Security 2013 fake AV. Each tutorial comes with detailed instructions and pictures to help readers understand the content.



If clients run into any difficulties with following the tutorials, YooSecurity’s technicians are always on call to provide assistance.



Clients have always left positive reviews about the company’s customer service.



“Thank you for all your help in fixing my infected PC,” said Malcolm Hopkins, a client. “Although it was no easy task in removing [the virus], your team showed patience, understanding, determination and an overall standard of professionalism that you don't come across very often.”



