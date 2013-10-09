FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Investor Alert: Investigation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) was announced concerning whether certain FBR & Co officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether certain FBR & Co officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $132.23 million in 2011 to $151.49 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $49.65 million in 2011 turned into a net Income of $29.69 million in 2012.



Shares of FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) grew to $30.75 per share in July 2013.



On Oct. 7, 2013, NASDAQ:FBRC shares closed at $25.86 per share.



Those who purchased shares of FBR & Co have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com