FCHS Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Certain directors of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FCHS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in OTC: FCHS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: FCHS stocks, concerns whether certain First Choice Healthcare Solutions directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants retained Elite Stock Research, Inc. to falsely promote First Choice securities to investors in order to materially inflate the price of First Choice stock, that Christian Romandetti, Sr., First Choice's former CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, participated in a scheme to materially inflate the price of First Choice securities through an unlawful, paid promotional campaign, in which Romandetti personally profited, that defendants were in violation of First Choice's internal compliance policies including its Compliance Program, Code of Ethics, and Disclosure Policy, by participating in the pump and dump scheme, and that a primary cause of fluctuations in First Choice's stock price was the unlawful campaign, in which Romandetti directly participated, that caused the price of First Choice stock to be inflated while at the same time allowed others to dump their First Choice stock for profit. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FCHS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



