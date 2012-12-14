FCPA Regulations and How to Avoid Becoming Victim to Corruption Abroad to Be Reviewed on News Blog Digitalolympus.com

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- You may be thinking of taking your company abroad or you may already have a foreign location. Whatever your current position, it is vital that you become fluent in the guidelines of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and educate your staff as well. Digitalolmpus.com will take a close look at the policy and outline a checklist of do’s and don’ts especially at a time when FCPA is being strictly enforced.



FCPA was enacted in 1977 and amended in 1998 for the purpose of outlawing payments to foreign government officials as bribery for helping companies obtain or maintain business in their country. This is especially true in countries where corruption is rampant. Understanding FCPA and knowing your rights will mean staying clear of paying high penalties and avoiding criminal prosecution. It is always very important to have a relationship with a litigation support team in case legal action is taken against your company.



Navigating the waters of a foreign government is a daunting task and that is why it is best to employ a team of experts in anti-corruption laws. This team may consist of former United States and foreign prosecutors, auditors, compliance experts and senior law enforcement officials who will carry out extensive investigations to assist you in the decision making process. With the guidance of a FCPA and anti-corruption team, you can conduct your due diligence before making commitments abroad.



"The legal implications and responsibilities of opening a company overseas are tremendous.



Being educated and having a team of experts in FCPA regulations and anti-corruption is your first defense against corruption abroad. It is your responsibility to take precautionary measures to avoid devastating consequences.



