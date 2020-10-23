FDA Releases Warning on the Use of Dental Amalgam with Mercury

Millburn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- For over two decades, the FDA has been reviewing scientific literature, monitoring trials, and holding public meetings on the public health effects of dental amalgam and amalgam-related mercury vapor. Dental amalgam uses a mixture of silver, tin, and copper composed of mercury and a powdered metal. The amalgam releases small amounts of mercury vapor over time. While low levels of inhaled mercury vapor are normally not harmful to most people, these high-risk people such as pregnant women can have an increased chance of adverse health effects. The quantity of vapor produced will also depend on the age of the filling and the activities that a person will indulge in, such as grinding their teeth, for instance.



The list of high-risk groups mentioned by the FDA are:



Pregnant women or those with plans to become pregnant.



Women nursing infants and newborns.



Children, particularly those below the age of six.



People with pre-existing neurological disease like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, or MS.



People with diminished kidney function.



People with existing allergies or heightened sensitivity to mercury or other dental amalgam components.



Holistic Dental Center New Jersey is proud to be a mercury-free and mercury-safe practice.



