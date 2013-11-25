FDA Rules to Prevent Contaminated Pet Food Topic of TraceGains December 13 Webinar

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- TraceGains, a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solution, will be addressing the new FDA rules in a timely webinar titled, “Preparing for FSMA's Animal Food/Feed Rule,” is on Friday, December 13, 2013 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM EDT. Link to register: https://www3.gotomeeting.com/register/737742854. Space is limited; immediate registration is encouraged. The proposed requirements dictate a substantial upgrade of the current regulatory standard. Marc Sanchez will co-present the webinar with TraceGains.



Canned pet foods must be processed in conformance with the low acid canned food regulations to ensure the pet food is free of viable microorganisms. Salmonella, for example, can affect animals eating pet food products, and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated products. People handling contaminated pet food can become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to contaminated products.



Sanchez is considered a leading voice in understanding the Food Safety Modernization Act, which has fundamentally changed food law in the US. Sanchez represents FDA-regulated companies in the food, dietary supplement, beverage, cosmetic, medical device and drug industries. Sanchez’s practice includes working with both the FDA and USDA on compliance, recalls, and import matters.



TraceGains, Inc. (www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400