FDC Law and Barnardo's Working Together During Will Week

Those shopping in Midsomer Norton next week will be offered an additional bargain when they visit the local Barnardo's. They will have the chance to have a Will written for them, for free as part of the charity's new fundraising scheme.



‘Will Week’ has been organised by Barnardo’s in conjunction with the well-known firm FDC Law, who will be on hand throughout the week to offer impartial, free advice to all in attendance. A representative from the firm will be at the Barnardo’s shop from 1-2pm, Monday to Friday.



Barnardo’s are hoping that this free service, created with the help of FDC Law, will encourage its supporters to keep the charity in mind when writing their Wills, although of course there is no obligation to do so. The manager of the Barnardo’s shop in Midsomer Norton, Angie Cruickshank, remarked that more than half of the charity’s income comes from donations made by the public in their Wills, and this money is then used by the charity to continue their work with disadvantaged and vulnerable children. She added that her shop and other Barnardo’s shops around the country, always welcome donations of games, toys, books and clothing, as well as offers of help from volunteers and she hopes that the new scheme will help with encouraging more donations.



The goal of the Will Week scheme is to not only encourage people to add a donation to their Wills, but to also make people more aware of the benefits of having a Will in the first place. The charity will be working alongside qualified solicitors from FDC Law; these licensed professionals have the knowledge and the expertise to ensure that the wills created during Will Week are drawn up correctly and legally.



FDC Law experts also added their comments regarding the scheme, stating that having a Will is essential, as this is the only way in which you can make sure that your wishes, regarding your property and money, are carried out after you have passed away. The firm, as well as Barnardo’s, strongly advise those without a Will, to use a solicitor when they have one written up.



