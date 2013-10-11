Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of FEA Market in APAC Region 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the FEA market in the APAC region to grow at a CAGR of 12.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce product development costs. The market has also been witnessing the development of FEA for mobile devices. However, the increasing popularity of open-source communities could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



FEA Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the APAC region; it also covers the FEA market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., MSC Software Corp., Dassault Systèmes SA and, LMS International NV (Siemens PLM Software Inc.).



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Altair Engineering Inc., AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk), Computational Engineering International Inc., Engineering Systems Inc., ESI Group, Exa Corp., Flow Science Inc., Mentor Graphics Corp., NEi Software Inc. and, Numeca International SA.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143780/fea-market-in-apac-region-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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