Fear of Getting a Colonoscopy? This Beverly Hills GI Doctor Can Help People Overcome It

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- According to medical guidelines, anyone over the age of 50, or anyone considered at high risk to develop colon cancer, should undergo a colonoscopy. But for many, the thought of undergoing the potentially life-saving screening exam used to find and treat colon cancer can be so terrifying that they’ll avoid it at all costs. Many are concerned about the colonoscopy procedure itself, which entails being put under anesthesia while a trained doctor, uses an instrument called a colonoscope to check out the entire colon and ensure that it’s clear of polyps, ulcers or other abnormalities. Others are not as scared of the exam as they are of the results.



It’s obvious why having the colonoscopy procedure is so important, yet many still avoid it out of fear. For those patients, it is critical to have a caring, compassionate and understanding doctor, who will take the time to educate patients and lessen their fear of the procedure. Dr. Peyton Berookim, a double-board certified gastroenterologist who performs colonoscopies in Beverly Hills and the surrounding areas, is one such doctor.



Highly rated by patients, Dr. Berookim cares for the health and wellbeing of each and every person who sees him, ensuring that they get the best healthcare possible. His priority is keeping patients comfortable before, during, and after they undergo the colonoscopy. To that end, Dr. Berookim makes sure to communicate all the pertinent information from the first appointment through the test results, helping to put his patients mind at ease. That kind of care and compassion makes a real difference for anyone who has is afraid to undergo the procedure.



Anyone looking to undergo a colonoscopy in the Beverly Hills area and want a caring and compassionate doctor who helps calm fears about the colonoscopy procedure should contacd Beverly Hills-based GI Dr. Berookim today for more information about his services by calling 310-271-1122.



Website: http://gidoctor.com/procedures/colonoscopy

Author: http://websitegrowth.com

Contact: 310-271-1122

150 N Robertson Blvd, Suite 204

Beverly Hills, CA 90211