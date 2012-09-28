Fearlessness: New Book Seeks to Help People Unleash Full Potential for Life Success

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- When studying the credentials of Dadma B. Edmond, it’s easy to see why he is one of the country’s most in-demand motivational speakers. As a John C. Maxwell certified coach, speaker, and teacher, Edmond is motivated to travel the length and breadth of the country to teach the word of God and help others grow their own success. Wanting to reach farther afield than ever before, Edmond is delighted to announce the launch of his new book.



‘Fearlessness: Keys to Unleashing Your Full Potential and Becoming Successful’, calls on the experience of Edmond’s own release from his ‘prison of fear’ and his eventual rise to success. Teaching readers how to do the same, the book is poised to become a vital text for all who want to improve their own lives.



Synopsis:



Do you have a dream of becoming successful and to stop living in the shadow of fear? Do you feel you could do many things that could influence others and make an impact on the world? Are you a business owner who believes that you have the knowledge and power to build a multimillion-dollar corporation but feel as if something is holding you back? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, you don't need to live in fear anymore.



I used to be just like you until I learned and conquered the factors that caused me to be shackled by fear. In this book, I wrote some wisdom stories and personal life stories that convey how fear attacks us and tries to control our every move. Also in this book, I am giving you true wisdom from God that helped me become successful. You will learn about fear and how to conquer your fears. This book is a tool you can use to open many closed doors in your life and unleash your full potential and help you become very successful.



With a highly-defined goal, the author explains what he hopes the book will achieve.



“My goal is to help people unleash their full potential and become successful in every area of their lives. The only way to do this is by defeating the factor that is holding them back, which is ‘Fear’”, says Edmond.



He continues, “As a fear expert, I use my wisdom and knowledge that God has given me to help others overcome their fear, enabling them to take the necessary actions they need to take to live their dreams.”



‘Fearlessness: Keys to Unleashing Your Full Potential and Becoming Successful’, published by WestBowPress, is available now from Amazon.com.



Direct purchase links:



About the Author: Dadma B. Edmond

Dadma B. Edmond was born in Fort Pierce, Florida and grew up in Boynton Beach, Florida. He became a single father at the age of sixteen. He worked and went to school, and graduated with multiple medical certifications. Immediately after high school, Dadma attended Palm Beach State College and it is there that he started studying Communication. As a hobby, he loved giving speeches and teaching the word of God in order to inspire, influence, and help others grow.



While in college, he started his business as a Motivational/Inspirational Speaker. The topic he mainly focuses on is Fear and Success. With these topics, he expanded his reach by talking about different areas of our lives where we usually run into fear. Fear causes many to fall short of their goals for success. He combined all his studies from college, the Bible, and from his personal life experiences about fear and decided to write his first book on fear. This subject, in particular, interests him because he used to be a prisoner of fear. But as he grew up he developed the knowledge and wisdom that is needed to overcome fear and become successful. Because he overcame the spirit of fear, he is now very successful in different areas of my life.



Now, his goal is to help people unleash their full potential and become successful in every area of their lives. The only way to do this is by defeating the factor that is holding them back, which is 'Fear'