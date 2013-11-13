Feather Treasures Introduces New Red, White, Blue and Green Feathers for the Holidays

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Feather Treasures, among the world’s leading online feather sellers, now introduces a complete line of red and green or white and blue feathers for the upcoming Holiday season. Use these feathers as a form of decoration for the perfect visual treat this festive Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Chanukah season.



A spokesperson for the Feather Treasures stated, “We have listed one of the largest ranges of bird feathers for sale online. However, on the occasion of Christmas or Chanukah, we strongly recommend you buy red and green or white and blue feathers to further beautify the essence of this holy festival.”



He adds, “The importance of both colors dates back to the ancient western/northern European traditions, which considers the color ‘green’ as a symbol of the Paradise Tree in the garden of Eden; and the color ‘red’ as the apples on the Paradise Tree. Some other customs also signify the color red and green as the ‘Evergreen Plants’ and ‘Blueberries’, respectively.”



The available red,green, blue, and white feathers at Feather Treasures come in the form of peacock feathers, hackle feathers, saddle feathers, and the most renowned ostrich feathers. Apart from decoration, these feathers can also be used as hairs extension and on jewelry items – offering a distinctive fashion appeal.



Feather Treasures only offers saddle, hackle, peacock, and ostrich feathers for sale that are colorful, festive and visually appealing. The store confirms these feathers to be available at the most affordable prices.



Customers can buy them easily by using the safe and secure transaction process at the Feather Treasures website: http://www.feathertreasures.com. Apart from the red and green, customers can also browse the other feather ranges available at Feather Treasures – including Nagorie Feathers, Zebra Feathers, Turkey Flat Feather Dusters, Blot Feathers, Pheasant Feathers, among others.



About Feather Treasures

Feather Treasures are the leader in quality feather products, allowing you to create the best treasures imaginable. Created in 2013, supplying products from strongly established companies, we have the support and knowledge to handle all of your feather needs.



For more information, please visit http://www.feathertreasures.com.