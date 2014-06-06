Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- At times relaxed, atmospheric music that gently washes over listeners and other times upbeat, impassioned anthems that get them moving, Feather Beds has found a niche that connects with listeners on many different levels and suits a variety of musical moods. Music lovers can finally get a complete picture of this complex sound when his debut album, The Skeletal System, is released this coming fall. In the meantime, the album’s first single, “Walter” will be released this summer following its inclusion on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5 compilation, released in April.



Feather Beds is the ambient-meets-indie pop solo project of producer and instrumentalist Michael Orange. Michael’s first inspiration to pursue music on his own was hearing Weezer’s Blue Album at age 11 and learning all of the songs with his two childhood friends. The album was transformative for his young musical tastes, and it motivated him to create music that would reflect this passion and the background from which he came. His parents bought him his own drum set the next year, which was his first step into a future career in music.



Feather Beds looks to a number of different musical influences, ranging from My Bloody Valentine, The Smiths, Joy Division and Mogwai to The Beach Boys, Hot Chip, Roy Orbison, Kate Bush, Tool and Radiohead. With all of these influences and Michael’s own musical background and tastes comes a sound that’s often compared to Animal Collective, Sigur Ros, Liars, Four Tet, Panda Bear, Sleep Party People and Shlohmo, among others.



CatFromJapan describes Feather Beds’ sound on “Walter,” “Combining the ambient etherealism of what sounds like other-worldly field recordings with the DIY production style of someone like Shlohmo, Feather Beds have created a sound that is eerily close to CFJ favorite ‘Oliver Wilde’s’ down-tempo brand of folky atmospherics.” SoundSXP.com has its own take, saying, “Dublin's Feather Beds make the kind of music that probably soundtracks Animal Collective's dreams.”



Slated for a summer 2014 release, “Walter” is the first single off Feather Beds’ debut album, The Skeletal System, which will be released on Victoria Warehouse Records in fall 2014. On the album, Michael played everything and recorded and produced it himself. Victoria Warehouse is now taking the time to remix and master it, but the album is a true independent production in the making. It conveys a wide range of emotions, from dark humor, love and romanticism to anger, sadness and feeling lost.



Feather Beds’ track “Walter” is featured on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5, a compilation of international independent talent spanning a wide range of genres who WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry movers and shakers alike. Recently released at Coachella in April, the digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 downloads cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



As a solo project, Feather Beds has not yet performed live, as his music was mostly focused on studio releases, but Michael has tours in Europe and North America planned for later this year and in 2015. In the past, he has toured with other bands, including The Star Department, Subplots and Autumn Owls, during which time he’s played with such national artists as Low, Why?, James Vincent McMorrow and The Futureheads.



Fans can purchase physical copies (vinyl and CD) of Feather Beds’ music from Victoria Warehouse Records. Digital copies are also available on iTunes and his Bandcamp page.



About Feather Beds Music

“Walter” Single (2014)

The Skeletal System (2014)



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FeatherBeds

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Feather_Beds

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BedsFeather

Bandcamp: http://featherbeds.bandcamp.com/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/feather-beds



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.