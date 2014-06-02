Feature Film "This Can't Be Love" Seeks $50,000 in Crowd Funding Through Indiegogo To, "Spread Awareness of the Social Taboos of Child Abuse & Domestic Violence"

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- This Can't Be Love is a film about “The Love House” and one woman's journey to find the true meaning of love. “The Love House” is a fictionalized domestic violence shelter for battered women. The trilogy book series "This Can't Be Love" by Patricia M. Goins, centers on “The Love House” and the heart moving stories of those within.



“This Can't Be Love” speaks to the heart and faith of abused women. The movie causes the viewer to become more aware of the reality of child abuse and domestic violence. It encourages victims to leave their abusers and find safety in domestic violence shelters, and inspires survivors of domestic violence and child abuse to learn forgiveness, allowing them to get past the pain and move forward in their own lives.



In America, the statistics are horrifying, 3 out of 10 women and children experienced some type of domestic violence in 2013. According to CDC reports, 7% of reported domestic violence cases in the United States ended in fatalities. The goal of This Can't Be Love is to increase the awareness of, and the need for more domestic violence shelters in our communities, which will be a benefit to society as a whole.



Domestic violence shelters depend on public donations and government grants to survive. Due to congressional budget cuts, many domestic violence shelters have been forced to close down at a time when they are needed the most.



Funds raised through this crowd funding project will be used as follows:



- To complete filming and prepare for the “Women’s Empowerment Tour” to raise awareness of this societal issue everywhere.

- To produce and promote a new movie trailer once filming is completed.

- To make donations to domestic violence shelters and programs.



This Can’t Be Love was pitched to the "Shark Tank" producers on May 16, 2014 in Columbus, Ohio. The goal is to use the new trailer to get "Shark Tank" investors to invest in post-production and distribution of "This Can't Be Love." into movie theaters across the country. The final decision by Shark Tank producers will be received by September, 2014.



This campaign started on May 20 and will close on June 27, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1mseOAN