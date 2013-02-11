Feature Rich Update to Create Your Headline App Launched in Apple's iTunes Store

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- AppsFanntastic LLC (formerly Pavacic Graphics) has launched an update to its highly acclaimed Create Your Headline app in the iTunes Store. With this updated app, users can utilize existing photos from their camera roll or take a new photo via the device’s camera to use with this app. App users now have an expanded suite of frames and props to employ to make their creation funny, celebratory or serious. The app has shown to be a great source of entertainment, particularly when the final creations are shared with friends and family using Facebook, Twitter, email or text. The app’s name is derived from the fact that the user can turn people they know into a newsworthy headline story.



Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the app creators have made available a Valentine’s Day pack of new and original holiday specific props and frames. This Valentine’s Day pack is available as a purchase from within the app and allows Create Your Headline users to quickly decorate favorite photos of family, friends or that special someone. Editable headlines are included in the frames so that users can uniquely personalize their expression of affection. As before, the font style, size and color can be changed to enhance the user’s masterpiece. The creator can then express their affection privately via email or text or choose to express it more publicly by sharing on Facebook and Twitter.



The Create Your Headline app lets users make their own stories and news added with creativity and technology along with social network sharing. The features of the updated app in Apple’s iTunes include an easy to use interface that is incredibly friendly. There are newspaper and magazine frames to modify according to the photo the user selects. An enhanced cropping tool allows the foto to be edited to suit the frame. With the help of this app, users can also edit a variety of titles, headlines and sub-headlines of the magazines and newspapers as they see fit in order to craft their own story.



The masterpieces that are created are saved on either the iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad and can be shared right then or later via Facebook, Twitter, email or text message..



Feedback from users of the original Create Your Headline app has been outstanding with 97% giving 5 stars, Apple’s highest possible rating.



