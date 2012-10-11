Featuring Furniture Springfield MO, James Décor Sees Rise in the Popularity of Wallpaper

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- A person’s home is their sanctuary; a place where they can relax and unwind with friends and family, and where they can surround themselves with the furnishings and home décor elements they find beautiful and soothing.



While wallpaper used to be thought of as old fashioned and out-of-date, an increasing number of people are choosing to update their homes with the latest wallpaper patterns and styles.



According to Interior Designer Maralee Cook from James Décor, a store specializing in commercial and residential furniture Springfield MO, the store has seen a trend of more customers wanting to add a touch of drama to their current homes with wallpaper.



Cook says unlike the wallpaper of days past, the new wallpaper choices include bolder geometric shapes and contrasting colors, perfect for enhancing an accent wall or drawing attention to a particular section of a room. But Cook cautions customers that rather than try to save some money on the installation, it is a good idea to have a professional hang the wallpaper to ensure it is aligned and fastened properly.



For people looking for furniture stores in Springfield Missouri to update their homes with the latest wallpaper selections, James Décor features a wide selection of gorgeous wall covering choices from some of the top designers in the world. From textured finishes and bright colors to vibrant shapes and traditional patterns, customers can peruse the company’s large variety of wallpaper by either visiting their website, JamesHomeDecor.com, or stopping by their showroom.



In addition to wallpaper, James Décor features the highest quality line of home and commercial furnishings at reasonable prices.



James Décor states, “James Décor offers a comprehensive line of furniture, including the latest styles from Marge Carson, Henredon, Hickory Chair, Maitland-Smith, John Richard and Theodore Alexander. Our 20,000 square foot showroom also features unique accessories, including original artwork, prints, bronzes, lamps and rugs, in styles ranging from Old World to Contemporary.”



Featuring interior design Springfield MO, James Décor also helps customers throughout the entire home design process. From choosing colors, flooring, room layouts, furniture arrangements, fabrics, wall covering or window treatments, the company’s professional designers offer a wealth of knowledge accompanied by a friendly personality.



About James Décor

Established in1946, James Décor is Springfield, Missouri’s oldest design firm. Founded by Lee Haik, the company offers the finest quality commercial and residential home furnishings and décor items, all at fair prices. The company prides itself on offering the latest styles and trends, accompanied by the best customer service possible.