Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT).



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) ended higher +9.00% and complete the day at $1.09. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.52 million. After opening at $1.00, the stock hit as high as $1.10. However, it traded between $0.23 and $5.00 over the last twelve months.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



For How Long FMCC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) closed yesterday at $66.90, a +1.18% increase. Around 2.16 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 686,001 shares. The company is now valued at around $213.22 billion.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring



For How Long NSRGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) moved -0.78 percent lower at $63.66 and traded between $63.15 and $63.85 after opening the day at $63.48. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.63%, which stands at -0.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 26.06%.



Roche Holding AG operates in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, European Union, and internationally. It discovers, develops, and delivers diagnostic and therapeutic products and services that enable patients and healthcare professionals in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and treatment monitoring of diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy RHHBY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) shares rose, gaining +20.26 percent to close at $0.0457. The stock is up around 23.51% this year and 204.67% for the last 12 months. Around 22.43 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 6.10 million shares.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy PHOT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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