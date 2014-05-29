Federal Judge Dismisses All Claims Against Bonus Building Care

Indianola, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- On May 7, 2014 Greg Kays, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri in Kansas City dismissed all claims against Bonus Building Care, Inc., finding that the Plaintiffs had failed to plead a sufficient factual basis for a claim under RICO. The Court found that the Plaintiff's Complaint failed to state a claim and also dismissed all claims against all related parties including Bonus of America, Inc., Bonus USA, LLC and their officers and employees.



Perry White, Chief Operating Officer of Bonus Building Care, commented, “We were very pleased with Judge Kays’ ruling. We were confident that once the Judge reviewed the baseless allegations that the case would be resolved in our favor. We are pleased that we will be able to move forward serving our franchisees and the commercial cleaning customers they serve without this distraction.”



About Bonus Building Care

Headquartered in Indianola, Oklahoma, Bonus Building Care provides franchised janitorial and commercial cleaning services with locations in 12 major metropolitan areas across the country. Bonus Building Care was represented by Brad Jackson of the Law Offices of Brad Jackson located in Dallas, Texas.