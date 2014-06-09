Federal Tax Liens in the Mail - Contact Talon Tax

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Tax Debts can turn out to be the worst nightmares in case they are not dealt with soon enough. There are many options such as opting for payment plans, requesting for installment payments, reducing tax debts through compromise and so on. Individuals who have tax debts might also want to approach a professional tax relief firm such as Talon Tax so that they can offer feasible solutions. The Federal Tax Lien can take a toll over an individual’s life. The government has a right to legally issue a claim against the individual’s property when they fail to pay their federal taxes.



The individuals must come forward and pay their debts so as to protect their assets such as real estate, personal property and financial instruments. The federal tax lien exists after the IRS assesses the tax payer’s liability, sends a bill that explains how much they owe through a notice and demand for payment. The federal tax lien comes into direct force when the tax payer neglects or refuses to pay the debt in full. In that case the Government and the creditors would have legal right on the tax payer’s assets. Tax debt relief Houston offers feasible solutions to tax payers who have a federal tax lien on their name.



The impact of federal tax lien can be reduced when tax payers allow for discharge of property to free the lien or through subordination wherein a loan can be obtained or withdrawal wherein the federal tax lien is removed. Talon Tax offers these solutions according to the qualifying circumstances and provides substantive recommendations. “When the IRS contacted me regarding taxes owed I decided to reach out to Talon Tax. I was very surprised to learn about the great options that were available to me. Through the process I eliminated my tax debt and saved a ton doing it!” says Nathan C. from Huntsville, AL who approached Talon Tax for Tax Relief assistance.



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About http://www.talontax.com

Talon Tax, www.talontax.com based at Houston, Texas is a reputed, experienced and successful Tax Relief Firm in Houston. They handle a variety of tax relief cases and offer feasible solutions for their clients to get out from under the IRS pressure.



Contact Details



Client Services

Address: 21175 Tomball Pkwy, Suite #133, Houston, Texas 77070-1655

Phone: 713-588-0723

Email: clientservices@talontax.com

Website: www.talontax.com