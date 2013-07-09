Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- For Federal workers in the USA taking a day off without pay became mandatory on Monday.



Dozens of civilian Defense Department employees participated in an employee organized, Federal Furlough Five Mike Fun Run for Freedom in Washington, D.C.



Runners created fake gag race bibs, that said things like “I’m running instead of combating terrorism in Southeast Asia”. Runners also lep with the theme of the furlough’s 20% pay cut and ended the race after running 80% of it.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

786-266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com