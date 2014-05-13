FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares over potential securities laws violations by FedEx and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) concerning whether a series of statements by FedEx Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



FedEx Corporation was recently sued over allegedly in violations of a 2006 settlement delivering millions of contraband cigarettes to people's homes.



FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $42.68 billion for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2012 to over $44.28 billion for the 12 months period that ended on May 31, 2013 while its respective Net Income declined from over $2.03 billion to over $1.56 billion.



Shares of FedEx Corporation grew from $38 per share in March 2009 to as high as $143.77 per share in late 2013.



On May 9, 2014, NYSE:FDX shares closed at $137.52 per share.



Those who purchased shares of FedEx Corporation have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com