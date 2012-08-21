FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Excessive Executive Pay

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at FedEx Corporation excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of FedEx Corporation harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of FedEx Corporation’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $39.3 billion for the 12months period that ended on May 31, 2011, to $42.68 billion for the 12months period that ended on May 31, 2012 and its Net Income over the respective time periods increased from $1.45 billion to $2.03 billion.



Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded in July 2011 as high as $97.56 per share and reached in the first half of 2012 $95.27 per share. On August 20, 2012, NYSE:FDX shares closed at $89.98 per share.



The compensation of certain top officers at FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rose significantly from 2011 to 2012. For instance its Chairman, President and CEO’s pay rose from over $7.26 million in 2011 to over $13.68 million in 2012 and the CFO’s compensation increased from over $3.86 million in 2011 to over $6.36 million in 2012.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com