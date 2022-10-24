FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares over potential securities laws violations by FedEx Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by FedEx Corporation (regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On September 15, 2022, FedEx Corporation released preliminary first quarter financial results and announced plans to shutter storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business. FedEx Corporation further stated that it was unlikely to meet Wall Street's profit target for its fiscal first quarter ended August 31, 2022 and that the Company expects business conditions to further weaken in the current quarter amid weaker global volume.



Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) declined from $248.76 per share on June 24, 2022, to as low as $141.92 per share on September 27, 2022.



