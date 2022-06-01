FedEx Opens New Memphis Based Global Logistics and Supply Chain Headquarters

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2022 -- In April this year, FedEx Logistics announced the opening of its new premises in Memphis, which will serve as a global headquarters and a focal point for international operations. FedEx Logistics is a subsidiary of global freight transportation and logistics services provider FedEx and its services include ocean and air cargo, customs brokerage and warehousing and distribution. The premises in Memphis have gone through significant improvement since the site was identified as a potential headquarters location, with $50 million spent on a sustainable renovation. The new building is a 200,000-square-feet former guitar manufacturing facility, which is positioned opposite the FedExForum. It is designed to be a landmark site within the family of FedEx operations and signifies the ambitious plans and vision that the business has for the coming years. The past year has been kind to FedEx - in March the company reported a 10% annual increase in quarterly revenue at $23.6 billion, and a 32% annual gain.



When it comes to logistics and supply chain jobs it's difficult not to notice when a major player such as FedEx takes expansion steps. As an expert in this field, the team at DSJ Global is able to provide specialist support to organizations looking to grow and require those with talents and skills in logistics and supply chain jobs to help them do it. The team at DSJ Global not only offers a wealth of expertise and experience in logistics and supply chain jobs but also other connected areas, such as hiring for procurement and technical operations roles. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as contacts with hiring managers at key companies globally. This is why the firm has become such an essential partner, not just to organizations keen to recruit for resilience and growth, but also for talented individuals looking to take a career-defining next step. With a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, any recruitment need can be met.



DSJ Global offers support for logistics and supply chain jobs across the USA.That extends to most major hubs across the country, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. One of the firm's key strengths is the fact that it is also part of a robust international network. The team in America is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The quality and consistency of the internal team is a vital part of the exceptional service delivery that the firm has been able to achieve. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to logistics and supply chain jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Regional Planning Manager, Senior Sourcing Specialist and Plant Manager.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



