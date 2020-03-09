Feed Additives Market: 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2030 - Cargill, BASF SE, DuPont

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The significant growth of the market can be attributed to increased production & consumption of livestock based products. Moreover, rising focus on livestock growth & welfare promotes the growth of this market. Intensive Research & Development and opening of new facilities by key players for increasing the production of feed additives is propelling the market growth. For instance, in 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) opened a new high-tech livestock feed facility in Quincy, Illinois for expanding and improving their animal nutrition portfolio. However, the stringent regulatory policies in several regions restrict the addition of specific feed additive eventually hampers the market growth.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Feed Additives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global feed additives market is estimated to be over US$ 34.4 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~5.8% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Feed Additives Market are:

Cargill,BASF SE, DuPont, ADM Animal Nutrition, Kemin Industries, Alltech, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Adisseo, Solvay, Novozymes among others.



Get sample copy of "Feed Additives Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/151



The major factor which helps in driving market growth is the increasing demand and consumption of livestock based products. For instance, according to the United Nations food and agriculture organization (FAO) from 2010 to 2050, the production of meat will rise by 70%, aquaculture by 90% and dairy by 55%. Moreover, the increasing consumption of livestock based products is creating pressure on industries for faster production of livestock based products. For instance, according to WHO, by 2030, the per capita consumption of livestock products will rise by 44%. To meet with the increasing consumption rate, livestock production can be increased by the addition of feed additives which in turn will fuel the growth of this market.



Several developmental strategies of key players such as investments, and acquisitions & agreements are contributing in propelling the growth of feed additives market. For instance, in August 2019 Cargill, Incorporated signed an agreement with White Dog Labs for providing sustainable aquaculture feed and discovering new & strategic ingredients for feed additives which are high in protein and amino acids. Moreover, the launch of new feed additives in the market is excelling in the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2019, BASF introduced new phytase Natuphos E., an enzyme that helps poultry animals for better utilization of important nutrients such as phosphorus, calcium, amino acids and energy. Along with promoting the healthy growth of animals, the enzyme simultaneously reduces phosphorus emissions from livestock.



Major Types of Feed Additives Market covered are:

Enzymes

Amino acids

Probiotics

Minerals and Antioxidants



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Feed Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Feed Additives market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Feed Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Feed Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/151



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Feed Additives Market Size

2.2 Feed Additives Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Feed Additives Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Feed Additives Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Feed Additives Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Feed Additives Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Feed Additives Sales by Product

4.2 Global Feed Additives Revenue by Product

4.3 Feed Additives Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Feed Additives Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/151



In the end, Feed Additives industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com