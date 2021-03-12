Feed Additives Market Driving Factors and Future Trends 2023

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The feed additives market is projected to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2018 to USD 44.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in the feed production and technological innovations and the adoption of advanced animal husbandry practices. Moreover, the increase in the demand and consumption of livestock-based products and the rising focus on livestock growth and welfare, together with the emphasis on standardization of meat products, is driving the global demand for feed additives.



Download PDF Brochure



Based on type, the feed additives market is estimated to be dominated by the mineral segment, in 2018, by volume. Minerals are essential for sustaining and improving the health of the livestock. They increase the feed intake of livestock, help in increasing production, and enhance the composition of milk. The requirement of minerals in livestock is dependent on various factors such as the age of the livestock, stage of production, and the forage mineral content. Hence, a proper understanding of the need for minerals is required to feed the right quantity of minerals to the livestock.



Based on form, the dry form segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. The dry form has a higher demand among livestock producers, as they are easy to mix with the feed and are easy to store and handle. The mash form is more economical as compared to pellet feed. The pellet form is a modification of the mash form, which is formed by mechanically pressing the mash into hard, dry pellets; resulting in decreased feed wastage and increased nutrient digestibility.



The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in the global market. The large market share in this region is attributed to the presence of large livestock population and growth. Furthermore, the increase in the number of feed mills in the region reflects the growth in feed production. The largest feed producer, China, contributes significantly to the region's leading position, with Thailand and Indonesia being the emerging feed producing countries, while India and Japan are demonstrating constant growth in feed production.



Make an Inquiry



The major vendors in the global market include Cargill (US), DowDuPont (US), ADM (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), InVivo (France), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), and Alltech (US). These players have broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength; they have grown organically and inorganically in the recent past.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441