Feed Additives Market to Reach $19.5 Billion by 2017 with a CAGR of 3.8%

"Feed Additives Market by Types, Livestock & Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts up to 2017" published by MarketsandMarkets, defines and segments the global animal feed additives market with analysis and forecasting of the global volume and revenue for the animal feed additives. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global market with analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The key countries are covered and forecasted for each region. Further, market is segmented and revenue is forecasted on the basis of types, ancillary supplements, livestock, and geography.



- 96 Market Data Tables

- 55 Figures

- 314 Pages and In-Depth TOC on “Feed Additives Market"



Feed additives are substances which are added to made-up and stored feeds for various purposes such as to control and prevent infectious diseases in animals, to enhance rate of weight gain, ensure supply of vitamins and avoid deficiency, and enhance feed digestibility. Thus feed additives maintain optimum health of livestock which are finally consumed by humans. Major animal feed additives are antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins, feed enzymes and acidifiers. These feed additives are blended with the feed in varying quantities, depending on the livestock as well as the surrounding environment and its impact on the animals.



The demand driving factors of the global feed additives market are industrialization in meat production, increasing global demand for protein rich meat products, increase in rate of global meat consumption, increased awareness towards meat quality and safety, and outbreaks of livestock diseases. Major restraints of the industry are raising raw material cost and regulatory structure. However, the increasing cost of natural feed products is creating opportunities for the animal feed additives. Environmental concerns and regulatory ban over some harmful additives are other opportunities for animal feed additives. The manufacturers are developing innovative production techniques to manufacture the product at lower cost and increase production capacity.



The global feed additives market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth around $15,600.0 million in 2011 and is expected to reach $19,501.9 million by 2017, growing at the CAGR of 3.8% from 2012 to 2017. Leading manufacturers are focused on expansion of the business across regions and setting up new plant for increasing production capacity as well as product line. Major industry participants are involved in mergers and acquisitions to penetrate in untapped markets of Asia and Latin America.



