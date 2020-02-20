Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Feed additives is a nutritional product that is used in small quantities for fortifying animal food products with nutrients and stimulant for promoting the healthy growth of the animal. Moreover, feed additives are also used to improve the digestibility of the feed products vitamins, yeast, trace elements, plant extracts, enzymes, and antioxidants are some of the common feed additives. A feed additive is also beneficial to treat the animal during ailments as it provides proper nutrients and vitamins during any disease which could be helpful in faster recovery.



Rising animal meat consumption coupled with the number of the growing outbreak of the disease in livestock is predominantly fueling the market growth of the U.S. feed additives. According to the North American Meat Institute, the meat and poultry industry is the largest segment of U.S. agriculture. U.S. meat production totaled 52 billion pounds in 2017 and U.S. poultry production totaled 48 billion pounds in 2017.



Moreover, increasing focus of manufacturers to introduce high-quality feed additives is further anticipated to foster the market growth of feed additives. For instance, in November 2019, Biochem has launched their new RumiPro product line for ruminants that comprises of three high-quality products formulated to address the specific nutritional requirements of the ruminants.



Key Developments:



- In October 2016, Biomin introduced the new photogenic product to become the leader in phytogenic feed additives new phytogenic produce the next generation of its current phytogenic product Digestarom and is a result of science and unique technology, for which a patent has been applied.



- In January 2016, Kemin Industries has launched Vannix C4, a novel phytogenic feed additive that joins the comprehensive lineup of poultry gut health solutions from Kemin Animal Nutrition & Health-North America. Vannix C4 is a proprietary formulation of natural, designed as a cost-effective solution for producers to minimize the impact of enteric challenges on poultry performance.



- In December 2017, ADM Animal Nutrition™, a division of Archer Daniels Midland Company, announced that it will be launching Anco® AC, a new specialty feed additive for Canadian swine, poultry and dairy producers.



- In April 2016, METabolic EXplorer, a biological chemistry company announces the introduction of a new animal feed additive based on its 100% natural L-Methionine.



- In feburary 2017, Trouw Nutrition announces the integration of the Selko IntelliBond product range for feed additive. The world's first hydroxy trace minerals for animal nutrition are now incorporated into Trouw Nutrition's feed additive portfolio, marketed under the brand Selko IntelliBond.



Feeds Additives market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Feeds Additives sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

~ Evonik

~ DuPont

~ DSM

~ Adisseo

~ BASF

~ ADM

~ Nutreco

~ Novusint

~ Charoen Pokphand Group

~ Cargill

~ Sumitomo Chemical

~ Kemin Industries

~ Biomin

~ Alltech

~ Addcon

~ Bio Agri Mix



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

~ Minerals

~ Amino Acids

~ Vitamins

~ Enzymes

~ Others



On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Feeds Additives for each application, including

~ Poultry Feeds

~ Ruminant Feeds

~ Pig Feeds

~ Aquaculture Feeds

~ Others



