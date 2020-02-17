Feed Amino Acids Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the feed amino acids market to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2017 to USD 6.7 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to be driving the market are standardization of meat products owing to disease outbreaks, growth in feed production, and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality.



The feed amino acids market has been segmented on the basis of type, livestock, form, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into lysine, methionine, threonine, tryptophan, and others, which include isoleucine, histidine, valine, arginine, and phenylalanine. On the basis of livestock, the market has been segmented into ruminants, swine, poultry, aquatic animals, and others which include equine and pets. On the basis of form, the feed amino acids market has been segmented into dry and liquid. On the basis of key regions, it has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



The threonine segment, by type, is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

It is an essential amino acid that is added to feed to balance the amino acid requirement in an animal's body and helps to optimize growth and reduce nitrogen in excreta. L-threonine also helps in better utilization of lysine, optimizes feed formulations, and reduces the cost of animal production and nitrogen excretion. Such factors drive the threonine segment of the feed amino acids market during the forecast period.



On the basis of livestock, the poultry segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing concerns about animal health and the rise in awareness about the benefits of amino acids in feedstuff have led to exponential growth of the poultry feed amino acids market. Moreover, the increased usage of feed amino acids in poultry diets to increase the feed conversion ratio is expected to drive the growth of this segment over the next five years.



On the basis of form, the dry segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period, as amino acids in the dry form are more convenient to use and are economical in nature. Feed amino acids in the dry form are also popular as they are easy to store and transport.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for feed amino acids between 2017 and 2022. The driving factors for this market are the continuous modernization of animal production techniques and the growing awareness among consumers regarding the impact of quality feed provided to the livestock on animal-based products such as meat and dairy products.



Companies such as ADM (US), Sumitomo (Japan), Evonik (Germany), CJ CheilJedang (South Korea), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Tokyo), and Adisseo (China) are the major manufacturers in the feed amino acids market. Apart from these companies, Phibro (US), Meihua Holdings (China), Kemin (US), Novus (US), Global Bio-Chem (Hong Kong), and Sunrise Nutrachem (China) are also prominent manufacturers in the feed amino acids market. These major players offer a wide variety of amino acids which are suitable for almost all types of livestock.



