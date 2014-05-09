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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Feed Antioxidants Market by Type (BHA, BHT, Ethoxyquin & Others), By Livestock (Swine, Cattle, Poultry, Aquatic Animals & Others), By Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
The feed antioxidant market is flourishing due to its increased use in enhancing the shelf life of feed. The leading companies of the feed antioxidant market are continuously adopting new technologies to make these substances more effective in preventing oxidation of feed. The market value of BHA as a feed antioxidant was the highest among all in 2013, and is projected to grow with the increasing demand for feed antioxidant in the livestock industry. The benefits of feed antioxidants are driving the market demand in the feed industry. The BHT antioxidant market is comparatively smaller and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2013 to 2018.
The feed antioxidant market is projected to reach $ 238.5 million by 2018. The report analyzes the market with respect to the main geographical regions. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the feed antioxidant market. The feed antioxidant market is categorized based by type, by livestock, and geography.
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The report also profiles key players of the feed antioxidant market. The feed antioxidant market is currently dominated by few large players such as Perstorp (Sweden), Nutreco (The Netherlands), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Kemin Europa (U.S.), Archers Daniels Midland (U.S.). Apart from these, there are a number of international and local players producing feed antioxidants. The report also gives an insight into the various strategies adopted by the leading companies, their SWOT analyses, and also tracks their developments. The key players are using their capabilities to set up R&D centers around the world to develop new production techniques to reduce overall production costs and also to develop new products to strengthen their product portfolio.
FIGURE 1
FEED ANTIOXIDANTS MARKET SIZE, BY TYPE, 2013 VS. 2018 ($MILLION)
E - Estimated; p - Projected
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
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