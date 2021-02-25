Feed Binders Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The report "Feed Binders Market by Type (Lignosulfonates, Plant Gums & Starches, Gelatin & Other Hydrocolloids, Clay, Molasses, and Others), Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Dogs & Cats, and Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" size is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.0% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 5.1 billion by 2025. Factors such as the rising meat consumption across regions, increasing production of meat products, and growing awareness of animal health are the key factors that are encouraging the use of compound feed among traditional livestock owners. The rising demand for compound feed pellets has led to an increase in the need for feed additives and ingredients, such as feed binders and feed premixes.



By type, the lignosulfonates segment is estimated to account for a larger market share, in terms of value, in 2020



The lignosulfonates segment is projected to hold a larger market share as it acts as a binding and lubricating agent in the production of pelleted feeds. Lignosulfonates are the most commonly used feed binder as they are highly cost-effective and are utilized across various types of feed. The relatively low toxicity of lignosulfonates makes them a preferred binder among feed manufacturers. They are used to improve the feed properties of pellets. They also have the properties of emulsification and dispersing due to which they have been gaining popularity in the production of compound feed.



The poultry segment, on the basis of livestock, is estimated to hold the largest share in the feed binders market, in terms of value, in 2020



The poultry segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the feed binders market in 2020. Increasing infrastructure, rising poultry meat consumption, and the need to improve the pellet quality has increased the demand for feed binders in the poultry sector. The utilization of lignosulphonates and clay as feed binders has also contributed to the growth of the market. The poultry sector is witnessing a shift toward compound feed products due to the development of organized farm sectors.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific region serves as a growing platform for the feed industry due to its rise in population, increase in per capita income, and urbanization. The ruminants and poultry feed production in Asia Pacific is growing at a higher rate since the past five years. With the increasing pork consumption in the Southeast Asian region, feed manufacturers are eventually witnessing high demand for feed binders in swine and poultry feed.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a survey of the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the feed binders market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Roquette Freres (France), Borregaard ASA (Norway), Gelita AG (Germany), CP Kelco Inc. (US), and Avebe U.A. (Netherlands).



