Feed Enzyme Market Expected Up to $1.2 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The report "Feed Enzyme Market By Type (Phytase, Protease & NSP), Sub-Type (Xylanase, Cellulase, Pectinase, Beta-Glucanase & Mannase) & Application (Swine, Poultry, Ruminant, Aqua Feed & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018" defines and segments the global feed enzyme market with analysis of current demand and forecasted consumption in terms of volume and revenue. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors for the global market with analysis of trends, opportunities, winning imperatives, and challenges. The market is segmented on the basis of types, subtypes and application segments for feed enzymes.



The feed enzyme market was valued at $781.7 million in 2012 and expected to increase to $1,193.0 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 7.3% for the forecast period. In 2012, Europe led the global market with a share of 46.0%, followed by Asia-Pacific (23.0%), and North America (21.0%) in terms of value.



Browse 135 market data tables with 36 figures spread through 315 pages and in-depth TOC on Feed Enzyme Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018

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Feed additives have now become an essential part of globally increasing meat production industry value chain. The global feed enzyme industry has been in a higher growth trajectory from the last three years and is estimated to reach $1,193.0 MN with a CAGR of 7.3% by 2018.



Feed additives have now become an essential part of globally increasing meat production industry value chain. The global feed enzyme industry has been in a higher growth trajectory from the last three years and is estimated to reach $1,193.0 MN with a CAGR of 7.3% by 2018.



The growth is mainly fuelled by the increasing meat consumption and rising concern over its quality and safety. Nutritional feed additives are amino acids, minerals, and vitamins that provide essential nutrition to the animal in order to gain lean meat and higher muscle mass at a faster rate. This growth is particularly higher in emerging countries such as China, India and Brazil due to increasing income level and per capita meat level.



Non-starch polysaccharide enzymes (NSP) dominate the market share in terms of value. Protease enzyme shows promising growth across all regions, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2 per cent from 2013 to 2018.



Some enzymes improve the fat absorption and starch digestibility that adds to the well-being of animals and reduces the mortality. Pig feed segment dominated the market share and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.5 per cent. In terms of volume, poultry feed dominated the market scenario with a 44.0 per cent share in 2012.



The global market is dominated by the European region, accounting for 46.0 per cent share in 2012. The government regulation and technological advancement for feed enzymes exposed the European market to the various benefits and advantages of enzymes. High rate of adoption of Phytase by manufacturers drives the North American market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.1 per cent from 2013 to 2018. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific such as India and China drives the regional market. Brazilian animal feed production drives the market for feed enzymes in Rest of the World (ROW).



DSM Nutritional Products, headquartered at the Netherlands acquired Clipaz S.r.l., an animal health and nutrition premix manufacture. This move is a part of DSMs inorganic growth strategy that helps to strengthen its position in that region through increased premixes and macro-premixes product portfolio. What do these trends followed by the companies and major players indicate? What are the best strategies that can be adopted in the feed enzymes market?



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